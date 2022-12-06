Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 7,052 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,588.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 424.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

