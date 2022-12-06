PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Director Susan Daimler Sells 15,750 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Director Susan Daimler sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $247,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
PubMatic Trading Down 5.6 %
NASDAQ PUBM opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.68. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $39.85.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
