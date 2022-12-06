PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Director Susan Daimler Sells 15,750 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Director Susan Daimler sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $247,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PubMatic Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.68. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PubMatic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 78.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PubMatic by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

