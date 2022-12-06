Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 72,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

PMO stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

