PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PVH to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.71.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $71.17 on Monday. PVH has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16.

PVH Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 2.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PVH by 139.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 2,820.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

