Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stake Lessened by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 41.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL opened at $111.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

