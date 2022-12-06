Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rapid7 were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPD. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $52,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 35.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 117.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rapid7 Stock Down 3.0 %

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $1,181,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,157,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.25. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $122.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.