Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Rayonier by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Trading Down 1.5 %

Rayonier stock opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.16. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 203.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Rayonier

(Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

