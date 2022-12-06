Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) President Sells $1,961,246.82 in Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $208.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $216.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RS. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $2,207,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

