Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) SVP Sells $231,278.80 in Stock

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $231,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RFP opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 16,255.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

