Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 10,317 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Renasant were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Renasant by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Renasant Stock Performance

Renasant Dividend Announcement

RNST opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

