Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 12,985 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after buying an additional 839,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,487,000 after buying an additional 587,321 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,321,000 after buying an additional 182,711 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $2,358,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $2,481,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 1.6 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of GNL stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

