Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 30,425 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

BIPC stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

