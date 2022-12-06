Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 7,148 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 186.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 977,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,055,000 after buying an additional 636,073 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,014,000 after buying an additional 368,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,237,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,931,000 after buying an additional 213,191 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 45.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 548,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after buying an additional 171,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRS. Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NYSE:CRS opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $44.96.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $522.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.00 million. Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.02%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

