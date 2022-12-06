Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 91,107 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,107 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $126,555,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,000 shares during the last quarter. Accomplice Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $12,313,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $36,835,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,751,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,842,000 after purchasing an additional 412,179 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.54.

DraftKings Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $33.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.21 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

