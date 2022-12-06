Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,743,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,233,000 after purchasing an additional 73,309 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,971,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,223,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,652,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 17.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,459,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,298,000 after purchasing an additional 219,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALSN opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

