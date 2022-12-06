Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 372,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 220,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE AXS opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 42.16%.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

