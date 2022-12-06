Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 39.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,718,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,642,000 after buying an additional 774,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 402.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 266,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 213,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 682.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 207,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 180,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 114,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial downgraded Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $639,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,733.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,958. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

