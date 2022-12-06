Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 467.5% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

NYSE HCC opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $390.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.95 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 37.59% and a return on equity of 64.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.