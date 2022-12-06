Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Green Plains were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Green Plains by 39.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Green Plains by 21.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Green Plains by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 6.3% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

GPRE opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

