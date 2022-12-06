Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $242,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $133,158.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,343.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

