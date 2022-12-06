Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,313 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 477.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 209.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.89. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EGBN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

