Rhumbline Advisers Buys 35,096 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,096 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,363,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,255,000 after purchasing an additional 303,721 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,640,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,714,000 after purchasing an additional 606,843 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,200,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 123,389 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,789,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,452,000 after purchasing an additional 318,158 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKR. Citigroup upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of AKR opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -180.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

