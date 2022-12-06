Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,932 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,015,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8,769.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after buying an additional 2,885,296 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,612,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,191,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after buying an additional 285,737 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $187,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at $61,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $187,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,540 shares of company stock worth $978,062 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06.

SUPN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

