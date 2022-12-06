Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,072 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 20.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 80,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.34.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

