Rhumbline Advisers Buys 7,973 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in California Resources were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 194.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 722.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. Bank of America raised California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE CRC opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.81%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

