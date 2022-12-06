Rhumbline Advisers Buys 8,567 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BlackLine were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 9.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 4.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $470,591. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BL opened at $65.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.81. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $110.64.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

