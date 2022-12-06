Rhumbline Advisers Buys 9,517 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,517 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Xperi were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPER. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPER. StockNews.com began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of XPER opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Xperi Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $439.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

