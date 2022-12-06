Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 238,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 207,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $458.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $438.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.95. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $524.18.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
