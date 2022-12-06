Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 251.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 2.8 %

Credit Acceptance Profile

Shares of CACC stock opened at $460.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a current ratio of 15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.35. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.58 and a fifty-two week high of $699.08.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

