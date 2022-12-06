Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $588.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

