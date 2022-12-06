Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Getty Realty were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,123,000 after purchasing an additional 392,884 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,074,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 149,247 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 929,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTY shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.8 %

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

GTY opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

