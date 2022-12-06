Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,875 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $59.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

In other news, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

