Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in StoneX Group were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,906 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
StoneX Group Stock Down 4.4 %
SNEX stock opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.06. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $103.00.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
