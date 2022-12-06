Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in StoneX Group were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,906 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Stock Down 4.4 %

SNEX stock opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.06. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

Insider Activity

StoneX Group Company Profile

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,610,323.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,610,323.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $30,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.