Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in APi Group were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 43,541 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,450,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,566,000 after purchasing an additional 253,030 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in APi Group by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 194,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 77,219 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in APi Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. APi Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 8,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

