Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $839,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 34,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1 %

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,638,371.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,046,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,731 shares in the company, valued at $32,638,371.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,696 shares of company stock worth $1,091,485. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

LGND stock opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $164.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.21, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average is $87.81.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.