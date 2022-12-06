Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.25 Million Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Monro were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 73.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 82,621 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 8.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 6.2% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 57,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 133,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period.

In other Monro news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $104,196.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,041 shares in the company, valued at $381,706.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRO opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $60.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

