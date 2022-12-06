Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.29 Million Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Veritex were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Veritex by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Veritex by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VBTX. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Veritex to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens raised their target price on Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Veritex from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Veritex Price Performance

VBTX stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 33.87%. Research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Veritex

In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.14 per share, with a total value of $64,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

