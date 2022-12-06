Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of MYGN opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MYGN shares. Cowen raised their target price on Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Myriad Genetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.