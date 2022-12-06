Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.36 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BEPC opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -58.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

