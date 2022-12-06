Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.37 Million Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,879 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 37,858 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 42.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,015 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 53,132 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 29.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 123.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 32.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 57.91.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

