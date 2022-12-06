Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,614,000 after acquiring an additional 61,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,436 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,082,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,249,000 after purchasing an additional 487,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,079,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,621,000 after purchasing an additional 302,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

