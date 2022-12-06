Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hilltop were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 4.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hilltop by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 7.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 16.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

HTH opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $38.23.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

