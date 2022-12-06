Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TechTarget were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTGT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 3.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 29.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in TechTarget by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TechTarget by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average is $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.56 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $100.66.

TTGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on TechTarget to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

