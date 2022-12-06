Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,798,000 after buying an additional 450,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,248,000 after buying an additional 713,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,262,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,080,000 after buying an additional 456,952 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,430,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after buying an additional 1,498,706 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,918,000 after purchasing an additional 72,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AQUA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of AQUA opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

