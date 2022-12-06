Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Barnes Group were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,910,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Barnes Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Barnes Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Stock Down 3.3 %

B opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard J. Hipple acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.81 per share, with a total value of $42,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $539,692.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Barnes Group news, CEO Thomas J. Hook bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,333,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,099.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,692.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 75,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,467 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on B. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

