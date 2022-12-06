Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WWW. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,939,000 after buying an additional 969,207 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at about $16,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after buying an additional 381,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,925,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,010,000 after buying an additional 316,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $3,619,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Trading lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Argus lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 5.1 %

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Shares of WWW stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $832.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

See Also

