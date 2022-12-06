Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 29.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,987,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,105,689.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 87,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $2,356,874.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,942,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,387,656.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,987,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,105,689.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 177,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,975 over the last 90 days. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on AAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of AAT opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $39.20.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 180.28%.

American Assets Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

