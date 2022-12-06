Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LTC Properties were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in LTC Properties by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

LTC Properties stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $47,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

