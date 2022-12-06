Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Triton International were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Triton International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Triton International by 1,075.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 149,173 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Triton International by 634.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,752 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Triton International by 526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Triton International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 72,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TRTN opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $72.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $424.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. Triton International had a net margin of 45.95% and a return on equity of 31.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

