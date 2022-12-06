Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,027 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 246.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,640 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 432.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,068 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 119.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,799,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,821,000 after purchasing an additional 980,091 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3,389.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 411,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 399,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 79.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 898,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,869,000 after purchasing an additional 396,432 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.